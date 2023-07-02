Two Found Dead In Upper Allen Home

Upper Allen Police were performing a welfare check on residents in the 800 block of Grantham Road when they found the two bodies around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, they said.

The incident is under active investigation by Upper Allen Police, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, and the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office. No further information was released and the public is not believed to be in danger.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin notifications are complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialing 717-795-2445. Anonymous tips can be submitted at upperallenpolice.com or by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.