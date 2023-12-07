The toddler was hit by a Norfolk Southern train in the 400 block of West Main Street, South Newton Township, Cumberland County at 10:04 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to state police.

The toddler was taken to Carlisle Hospital where they were pronounced dead, Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall told Daily Voice.

The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, Hall said.

Daily Voice has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment and received the following statement, reading in part:

"This is a tragedy, and our hearts are with this family and community during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities to provide any information needed for their investigation. Counseling, guidance, and other support services are available to our train crew and other employees involved."

Additional information has not been released at the time of publication.

The ongoing investigation into this deadly incident is being led by PSP Carlisle Criminal Investigation Unit.

