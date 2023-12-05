Tractor-Trailer Overturns Spilling Food On I-81 Ramp In Mechanicsburg (Developing)

The crash happened on I-81 south at Exit 57: PA 114 - Mechanicsburg in Silver Spring Township, Schreffler explained.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to Schreffler.

The ramp remained closed at 6:30 p.m. with no clear reopening estimate.

It is unknown "if there are other vehicles involved, nor what caused the crash to occur. We have not been notified of any injuries just yet," Schreffler said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

