Overcast 41°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Overturns Spilling Food On I-81 Ramp In Mechanicsburg (Developing)

A tractor-trailer en route to a Mechanicsburg grocery store overturned on a ramp along Interstate 81 on Tuesday evening, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

<p>The scene of overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 81.</p>

The scene of overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 81.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on I-81 south at Exit 57: PA 114 - Mechanicsburg in Silver Spring Township, Schreffler explained.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to Schreffler. 

The ramp remained closed at 6:30 p.m. with no clear reopening estimate. 

It is unknown "if there are other vehicles involved, nor what caused the crash to occur. We have not been notified of any injuries just yet," Schreffler said. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE