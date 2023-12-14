The incident appears to have started when a tractor-trailer attempted to pull on the right shoulder on I-81 near Exit 37: Newville in Penn Township around 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 14, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice.

As it got into the shoulder it quickly became "engulfed in flames," Schreffler said.

Another car in the shoulder in front of the tractor-trailer also became engulfed, but all the drivers were able to get out of the vehicles and be evaluated by EMS for injuries, West End Fire & Rescue Company explained in the comments of a Facebook post.

It is unknown if anyone was injured as of 8:30 a.m.

The interstate closed south of Carlisle between Exit 37: PA 233 to Newville and Exit 29: PA 174 to King Street, but around 7:40 a.m. the left reopened.

PennDOT does not yet have an estimate on when the interstate will reopen or when the burned out vehicles will be removed.

