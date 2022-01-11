UPitt Athlete Dies Days After Icy Crash (TRIBUTE)

A University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown soccer player has been identified as the victim who died days after a crash on a slick road in Franklin County.

Samuel Benshoff, 19, of Waynesboro, was heading west on Washington Township Boulevard near Country Club Road when she crossed into the opposite lane of traffic last Friday around 10:25 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office said in a release.

Benshoff struck the other car's driver's side, leading to a difficult extraction, authorities said. He was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries at WellSpan York Hospital on Monday at 7:30 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office said.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and the fresh snow and icy conditions were factors, according to the release. The crash has been ruled an accident, the coroner says.

There will be no autopsy but a routine toxicology test was performed, according to the release.

Benshoff's family had been posting on social media about the accident prior to this tragic turn of events, asking the public to pray he recovered.

Benshoff was a class of 2021 graduate of Waynesboro High School where he was a three-year letterman in soccer, according to his University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown biography.

He was a member of the SCPASA 02 & 03 Club Team that won three tournaments and ranked ninth in Pennsylvania in 2019, according to his biography. Highlights of his high school soccer career are still available to be viewed on Hudl.

He went on to play defense on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown soccer team, according to the school's website. He was majoring in Civil Engineering and was scheduled to graduate as part of the class of 2025.

Outside of school and soccer, he enjoyed hiking and mountain biking, according to his social media.

He is survived by his parents Shannon and Michelle Benshoff, his extended family and friends, according to his university biography and his social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.