Penn State Professor Accused Of Attacking Protestor At Pro-Vaccine Rally

A pro-coronavirus vaccine rally at a Penn State campus turned violent when a fight broke out between a student and a professor.

Walter Oliver Baker, 36, a professor at the school was charged following the Aug. 27 incident.

Police were called to the south side steps of Old Main for the fight around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man with a bloody nose and shirt. Baker attempted to "forcibly" take his sign during the rally, the man told police.

A fight ensued between the men.

Baker shoved the man to the ground causing the injuries, according to police.

A video of the fight surfaced on social media following the incident.

One of the videos allegedly shows Baker get up from the fight, going to the Burrowes Building and returning to his office.

Baker has been charged with simple assault, and disorderly conduct and harassment on Sept. 7.

Baker is an assistant professor of English and African American studies. He was placed on administrative leave while Penn State administration investigates the incident, according to Penn State's Daily Collegian.

Baker's preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Judge Steven Lachman on Oct. 13.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.