Child Arrested For Making Bomb, Shooting Threats In Central PA School: Police

A child has been charged and arrested for making shooting and bombing threats at a middle school on three separate occasions, according to the police.

Shippensburg police first began looking into the child's actions when they threatened to shoot students at the Shippensburg Area Middle School on Jan. 11, police say.

The same child made bomb threats against the school on Mar. 8 and again on 10 of this year, the release shows.

All three incidents were investigated jointly with Pennsylvania State Police and Shippensburg police.

The child's name was not released and it is unclear if they were a student at the school.

They have been charged with the following:

Terroristic threats

Treat to use weapons of mass destruction

Criminal use of a communication facility

They were released to Juvenile Probation, according to the release.

