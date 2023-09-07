Raid Of Massage Parlors Nets Another Arrest In Pennsylvania Sex Trafficking Ring: DA

Zigui "Lisa" Zheng was arrested and charged with operating a corrupt organization and dealing in unlawful proceeds, along with related offenses, Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormac said. Significant amounts of cash and other evidence of labor/sex trafficking were found during the raids, he added.

Last week, authorities announced the arrest of Min Dong, 54. She was charged for operating corrupt organizations, dealing in unlawful proceeds, trafficking individuals, and numerous other charges related to prostitution, according to the DA.

The two arrests come after a 12-agency, year-long operation called Closed2Trafficking, which targeted 10 massage parlors in York, Dauphin, and Cumberland counties.

The DA said that "complaints from the public" about the legitimacy of "Asian" massage parlors prompted the investigation.

The sweep revealed that the parlors were "operating as fronts for labor/sex trafficking in violation of Pennsylvania criminal statutes," as stated in the DA's release.

In total 10 parlors were raided in York, Dauphin, and Cumberland counties yielding evidence of labor and sex trafficking along with a large amount of cash, according to the release.

Investigators determined that the five massage parlors searched in Cumberland County were linked to one another "despite appearing to operate as separate businesses." All of the businesses also appeared to be older homes or houses rather than typical business or store fronts, according to Google Maps:

New Healing Hands Spa, 33 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg in Upper Allen.

149 Massage, AKA May Spa, 149 South 32nd Street in Camp Hill.

Lily Spa, 305 Herman Ave. in Lemoyne.

Mary Spa, 3803 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill.

JOJO Spa, 5010 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

Details of the remaining five massage businesses that were raided in York and Dauphin Counties are unknown at this time.

The task force's investigation is continuing, as police continue to sort through evidence.

Anyone with information about this type of illegal activity can email if@cumberlandcountypa.gov.

The task force also partnered with local community programs dedicated to providing services and opportunities to help victims of labor/sex trafficking escape their situation. You can learn more about these programs by clicking on the links to their websites below:

