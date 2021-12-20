Former US Congressman, Pennsylvania Senator George Gekas Dies At 91

A former US Congressman for Pennsylvania and state senator, George W. Gekas, 91, of Harrisburg, died at his home on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to his obituary.

Gekas was a class of 1948 graduate of William Penn High School and a class of 1952 graduate of Dickinson College, according to his obituary.

He went on to serve in the United States Army from 1953-55 before receiving his law degree at Dickinson School of Law in 1958, according to his obituary.

He then worked as a Dauphin County assistant district attorney from 1960 until 1982 and simultaneously serving the the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a house representative from 1966 through 1974 and as a state senator from 1976 through 1982, according to his obituary.

Gekas was then elected to the United States House of Representatives as a Republican for Pennsylvania's 17th district serving from 1983 to 2003, as stated in his obituary and congressional biography.

He was fluent in English, Greek and Spanish so over the years he donated his legal services to "immigrants to obtain citizenship as well as those who needed good legal (counsel)and could not afford it," as stated in his obituary. Though he also introduced a comprehensive immigration reform bill "designed to prevent terrorists and criminals from taking advantage of immigration loopholes," as stated in his congressional biography.

He was a member the follow organizations and associations, according to his obituary:

Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral

Pennsylvania Bar Association

Dauphin County Bar Association

Camp Curtin Historical Society

Christian Churches Council

Police Athletic League

Hershey Racket Club

For fun he enjoyed following the New York Yankees; playing tennis, golf, billiards, chess piano, organ, clarinet, and oboe, as well as writing poetry, according to his obituary.

His cousin George N. Gekas, who created Gazebo Room Greek Dressing, passed in April 2021.

Gekas is survived by his wife, Evangeline, according to his obituary.

His viewing will be at the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral located in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. according to his obituary.

His funeral service will be held at the same church on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m., followed by the burial with military honors by the Dauphin County Honor Guard is in the Paxtang Cemetery, according to his obituary.

