Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: Cocaine Dealer Who Made Child Watch Porn Arrested For Megan's Law Violations: PA State Police
Police & Fire

Tractor-Trailer Slams Into Bridge Along Interstate 81

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Tractor-trailer into bridge along I-81
Tractor-trailer into bridge along I-81 Photo Credit: Facebook/Fayetteville Volunteer fire department

A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer ended with the tractor-trailer into the support beam of a bridge along Interstate 81, according to fire officials called to the scene.

The crash happened near Marion just south of Chambersburg by exit 10 State Route 914 on Tuesday morning, according to PennDOT.

Fire crews from Fayetteville Volunteer fire department arrived to find the tractor-trailer into the bridge after hitting a car.

There is no word of any injuries.

At least one of the southbound lanes was closed for several hours.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.