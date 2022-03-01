Tractor-Trailer Slams Into Bridge Along Interstate 81

A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer ended with the tractor-trailer into the support beam of a bridge along Interstate 81, according to fire officials called to the scene.

The crash happened near Marion just south of Chambersburg by exit 10 State Route 914 on Tuesday morning, according to PennDOT.

Fire crews from Fayetteville Volunteer fire department arrived to find the tractor-trailer into the bridge after hitting a car.

There is no word of any injuries.

At least one of the southbound lanes was closed for several hours.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.