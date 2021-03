A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 closed all northbound lanes on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene of a crash near Exit 29 to Newville PA174 around 1:35 p.m.

The tractor-trailer had rolled on its side, blocking all lanes. It was towed from the road around 2 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

