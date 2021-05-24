SEEN HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Deadly Barbershop Shooting In Carlisle

Police in Carlisle are searching for a man they say shot two men, killing one.

Kendall Jerome Cook was shot dead and Anthony Lamar White was transported to the Holy Spirit hospital-- where he remains in critical condition-- following a shooting on Saturday, say Carlisle police.

The shooting took place near GQ Barber Shop on North Hanover Street around 7:30 p.m.

Both Cook and White both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Cook was found dead inside the main area of the barbershop with two gunshot wounds to his torso.

White was found on the sidewalk attempting to run away from the shooting towards an apartment to the rear of the barbershop, but he too was shot in the torso twice, say police.

Michael Baltimore, is accused of entering the barbershop and firing shots at Cook, say police.

White allegedly knew Baltimore since childhood and the pair once worked together at the barbershop.

Baltimore was already facing a criminal conviction for aggravated assault-- which made it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

He is wanted on assault and homicide charges.

Carlisle Police Department has an arrest warrant out for Baltimore’s arrest. They state to not approach Baltimore if seen and contact police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information and/or video to call the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

