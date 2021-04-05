SEEN HIM? Carlisle Police Search For Man Who Falsely Pulled Fire Alarm At Hotel

A man is wanted by police after he went into a hotel and pulled a fire alarm for no reason, according to Carlisle police.

The man entered Comfort Suites located at 10 South Hanover Street and immediately pulled a lobby fire alarm at 4:22 p.m. on May 2, say police.

The man fled the scene, joining two other men on East High Street.

The false alarm caused an evacuation of the hotel and an emergency response from the Carlisle Fire Departments.

Carlisle Police are attempting to identify the man captured on CCTV wearing a purple shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle police at 717-243-5252 option 3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.