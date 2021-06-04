Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp


SEEN HER? Women Accused Of Stealing American Flag From Shippensburg Church

Jillian Pikora
CCTV still image taken near First Church of at the corner of North Prince and East King streets in Shippensburg, Pa. Photo Credit: Shippensburg PD
A woman in Shippensburg is wanted by police for on accusations she stole an American flag from a church.

The woman went to First Church at the corner of North Prince and East King streets and removed an American flag from the flag pole around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

The Shippensburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying all three people in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.



