SEEN HER? Harrisburg Woman Wanted In Drug Conspiracy

A Harrisburg woman is wanted in connection with a drug conspiracy according to the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.

Tara Lynn Johnson, 32, of the 1700 block of Susquehanna Street, Harrisburg, is wanted on the conspiracy charge of possession with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, say police.

Johnson’s arrest warrant is held by the Cumberland County Drug Task Force but the incident occurred in East Pennsboro Township.

If you have information on Johnson's whereabouts, please contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633.

