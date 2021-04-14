Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Harrisburg Woman Wanted In Drug Conspiracy

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Tara Johnson.
Tara Johnson. Photo Credit: East Pennsboro PD

A Harrisburg woman is wanted in connection with a drug conspiracy according to the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.

Tara Lynn Johnson, 32, of the 1700 block of Susquehanna Street, Harrisburg, is wanted on the conspiracy charge of possession with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, say police.

Johnson’s arrest warrant is held by the Cumberland County Drug Task Force but the incident occurred in East Pennsboro Township.

If you have information on Johnson's whereabouts, please contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.