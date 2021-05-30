Search Continues For Missing Appalachian Trail Hiker John Dunnam

Police in Pennsylvania on Sunday were still looking for missing hiker John Dunnam.

Dunnam, 57, was last seen Tuesday in a section of the Appalachian Trail, PA State Police say.

Particularly, Dunnam was near Chimney Rocks between the Deer Lick Shelter and the Rocky Mountain shelters when he was last seen, authorities said.

He was wearing a gray shirt, blue hiking pants, carrying a green backpack and two trekking poles, state police said.

If seen, call 717-249-2121 or 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.