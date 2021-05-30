Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Search Continues For Missing Appalachian Trail Hiker John Dunnam

Cecilia Levine
John Dunnam
John Dunnam Photo Credit: PA State Police

Police in Pennsylvania on Sunday were still looking for missing hiker John Dunnam.

Dunnam, 57, was last seen Tuesday in a section of the Appalachian Trail, PA State Police say.

Particularly, Dunnam was near Chimney Rocks between the Deer Lick Shelter and the Rocky Mountain shelters when he was last seen, authorities said.

He was wearing a gray shirt, blue hiking pants, carrying a green backpack and two trekking poles, state police said.

If seen, call 717-249-2121 or 911.

