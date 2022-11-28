ROAD RAGE: Woman Shot At 'Numerous Times' In Enola, Police Say

A woman driving home from work was "shot at numerous times" in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The shooting happened when the woman was approaching the intersection of East Penn Drive at Magaro Road, Enola, PA in the area of Adams Ricci Park on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 2:30 a.m. East Pennsboro Township police detailed in a release the following Monday.

A man driving a black SUV had just turned onto 21st Street, Camp Hill, from 32nd Street coming from the Harvey Taylor Bridge Bypass when the woman pulled up behind him when turning from 32nd Street from the opposite direction onto 21st Street, according to the release.

Following the shooting the man drove off, heading north on East Penn Drive towards Wertzville Road, the police explained in the release.

Anyone in the vicinity to check any and all cameras and anyone with information to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633.

