Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Police: Cumberland County Man Punches Child In Face, Crashes Car While Fleeing

Cecilia Levine
Christopher Walker
Christopher Walker Photo Credit: Middlesex Township PD

A 35-year-old Cumberland County man was taken into custody after police say he punched a child and then fled the scene.

Middlesex Township police responded to an Aspen Lane home for an active domestic dispute around 9 p.m. March 16, authorities said in a release.

Police found that Christopher Walker punched a juvenile in the face and then struck a vehicle while fleeing the scene, authorities said.

A warrant for Walker's arrest was obtained and then served. He was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

