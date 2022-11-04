Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say.

When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.

As he got on US Route 22 and headed into Indiana County, state police took over the pursuit, Trooper Steve Limani said in a statement to the media.

As Pretlor continued west into Derry Township, Westmoreland County, he was clocked going at speeds over 100 mph, according to the police release.

He attempted to turn into the eastbound lanes, so a state trooper did a Precision Immobilization Technique or a "PIT-maneuver" to stop him, pinning him to the jersey barrier, state police said.

That's when Pretlor “failed to comply with police requests and was engaged by gunfire,” according to the Westmoreland County coroner.

Officers opened fire, using "lethal force," around 3 p.m., Limani said.

The coroner was called sometime before 4 p.m., according to Limani and dispatchers.

It is unclear if other forces were used first, such as a TASER device, and it is not known if the man fired back at police, although no injuries were reported.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nichole Ziccarelli is involved in the investigation and the state trooper who shot Pretlor has been placed on administrative leave, according to the police.

A five-mile stretch of US 22 was closed in the westbound lanes, from New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria Road in Dery Township, for approximately four hours, according to PennDOT.

Pretlor's autopsy will be performed by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

