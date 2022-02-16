PA Ex-Con Arrested For Aggravated Assault For 2X In 2 Years: Police

A Pennsylvania former convict has been arrested for the second time in two years for assault, according to police and court documents.

Floyd Robinson, 48, of Carlisle, was arrested for an assault that sent someone to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a release by the police.

Carlisle saw Robinson assaulting someone in the first block of B Street in Carlisle around 8:30 p.m., police say.

The victim was stabbed by Robinson prior t the officers' arrival, but they were rushed to an area hospital where they "appear to be in stable condition," as stated in the release.

Robinson was taken into custody at the scene and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Simple Assault, according to police and court documents.

He has previously pleaded guilty to theft and assault for charges filed between 2010 and 2021 according to court records.

He is being held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to his most recent court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck on Feb. 23 at 11:15 a.m., according to the docket.

