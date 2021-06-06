Newville Police: K9 Officer Finds Meth On DUI Shippensburg Driver

A K-9 officer sniffed out methamphetamine on a DUI Cumberland County driver during a routine motor vehicle stop.

Newville police pulled over a black and white Ford Crown Victoria for operating the car without official certification of inspection on 100 North High Street on April 13.

Officers during the stop noticed the driver -- Danielle Catherine Johnson -- showing signs of intoxication, police said.

Johnson, of Shippensburg was arrested for DUI and K9 Lock was called to the scene, authorities said.

Officers found meth paraphernalia in Johnson's purse and her toxicology report found positive findings of Amphetamines 190ng/ml and Methamphetamine 620ng/ml, police said.

Johnson was arrested on drug and motor vehicle related offenses.

