Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of I-81 In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Crash and fuel leak along I-81
Crash and fuel leak along I-81 Photo Credit: 511PA

A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 81 closed in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state police.

The crash happened  on I-81 southbound at Exit 52 - US 11/To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 around 3:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, according to PennDOT.

Pennsylvania state police trooper Megan Ammerman clarified it involves a vehicle fuel leak near mile marker 51.4 in Middlesex Township, Carlisle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

