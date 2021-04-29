Man, 35, Arrested For Assaulting Teen, Say West Shore Regional Police

A 35-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a teenager in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched for a non-active assault that occurred in the 300 Block of N. Second Street, Wormleysburg around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, West Shore Regional police said.

Following an investigation, police learned Eddie Roy Sutton Jr. assaulted a juvenile causing minor injuries, authorities said.

Sutton was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is schedule for July 21 at 2 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.