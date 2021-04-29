Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man, 35, Arrested For Assaulting Teen, Say West Shore Regional Police

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Eddie Roy Sutton Jr.
Eddie Roy Sutton Jr. Photo Credit: West Shore Regional PD

A 35-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a teenager in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched for a non-active assault that occurred in the 300 Block of N. Second Street, Wormleysburg around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, West Shore Regional police said.

Following an investigation, police learned Eddie Roy Sutton Jr. assaulted a juvenile causing minor injuries, authorities said.

Sutton was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is schedule for July 21 at 2 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.