Hazmat Suits, Punch Dummy Stolen In Central Pennsylvania: State Police

Jillian Pikora
A stock image of a hazmat suit and punching dumbing, and the building they were stolen from at 312 North High Street in Duncannon.
A stock image of a hazmat suit and punching dumbing, and the building they were stolen from at 312 North High Street in Duncannon. Photo Credit: Facebook/Perry County Crime Stoppers; Google Maps (Street View)

A bizarre burglary of some unique items is under investigation in central Pennsylvania. 

The thefts happened at 312 North High Street in  Duncannon between May 30 and June 4, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Wednesday, September 7.

The items taken were two hazmat suits, a "Gas Boy" gas pump, and just the top section of a punching dummy

Anyone with information is to contact Trooper Usman at 717-567-3110 or Perry County Crime Stoppers.

