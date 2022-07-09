Hazmat Suits, Punch Dummy Stolen In Central Pennsylvania: State Police

A bizarre burglary of some unique items is under investigation in central Pennsylvania.

The thefts happened at 312 North High Street in Duncannon between May 30 and June 4, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Wednesday, September 7.

The items taken were two hazmat suits, a "Gas Boy" gas pump, and just the top section of a punching dummy

Anyone with information is to contact Trooper Usman at 717-567-3110 or Perry County Crime Stoppers.

