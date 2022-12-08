Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Child Caught With Bricks Of Heroin, Loaded Gun In Western PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
The 9mm gun and heroin that were seized by police.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he was found with bricks of heroin in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. 

The young teen "was loitering suspiciously in the back yard of a residence along Russellwood Avenue,"  McKees Rocks police say. 

Following an investigation, he was found to have stolen a 9mm gun, according to the release. 

Three bricks of heroin and the loaded gun were seized from the boy when he was taken into custody. 

Additional information was unavailable as the incident involves a minor. 

