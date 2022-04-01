Central PA Couple Wanted For Hitting Gas Station Clerk: Police

A man and a woman are wanted by police in connection with an attempted theft where a gas station clerk was hurt, according to a release by police.

The pair attempted to leave without paying after their credit card was declined at Carroll Fuel Mart located along North Hanover Street in Carlisle on Jan. 3, according to Carlisle police.

When their card was declined they lashed out at the clerk and the woman supposedly hit the employee, according to the release.

The pair fled the scene on foot, although it remains unclear if they left with the items they attempted to purchase, according to the police release.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Police Department.

