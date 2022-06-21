Carlisle Man Nabbed For Drug Delivery Resulting In Death: Police

A man who delivered drugs that fatally killed someone in central Pennsylvania has been arrested, police say.

Eric Mathew Garvey, 26, of Carlisle, was arrested in connection with the deadly drug delivery at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 20, Middlesex Township police say.

He was charged with two felonies for Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Involuntary Manslaughter, as well as a misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

The death reportedly happened in the township but the police declined to release the victim's identity or when it happened.

Garvey has been released from the Cumberland County Prison on a surety bond for $25,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Paul

M. Fegley at 10 a.m. on July 6, according to his court docket.

