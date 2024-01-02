David Geesey of the 600 block of Billet Avenue was in a single-vehicle crash on Broadway, near Stock Street, Hanover, according to the York County Coroner's office. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, the coroner's office detailed.

Witnesses told police that Geesey's car was heading south before it suddenly veered off the road and struck a light pole, according to the coroner's release.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did not deploy, as noted in the release.

Deputy Chief Coroner Scott Pennewill was called to UPMC Hanover Hospital to certify the death and investigate. Geesey was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m., and the manner is listed as "natural."

Additional information about the crash from police or about Geesey, was unavailable at the time of writing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.