Partly Cloudy 40°

SHARE

David Geesey's Deadly Heart Attack Leads To Crash In York

A 66-year-old Mechanicsburg man died following a car crash on New Year's Eve,  but the coroner believes his actual cause of death was a "probable acute coronary event," as stated in a release late on Monday night. 

A&nbsp;Hanover Borough Police Department vehicle and a map showing the intersection of Broadway and Stock Street in Hanover where the deadly crash occured.&nbsp;

A Hanover Borough Police Department vehicle and a map showing the intersection of Broadway and Stock Street in Hanover where the deadly crash occured. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Hanover Borough Police Department (overlay); Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

David Geesey of the 600 block of Billet Avenue was in a single-vehicle crash on Broadway, near Stock Street, Hanover, according to the York County Coroner's office. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, the coroner's office detailed. 

Witnesses told police that Geesey's car was heading south before it suddenly veered off the road and struck a light pole, according to the coroner's release.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did not deploy, as noted in the release. 

Deputy Chief Coroner Scott Pennewill was called to UPMC Hanover Hospital to certify the death and investigate.  Geesey was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m., and the manner is listed as "natural."

Additional information about the crash from police or about Geesey, was unavailable at the time of writing. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE