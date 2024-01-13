Nathaniel Law Liberator, of Carlisle has been identified as the man shot dead by an area police officer, Trooper Frazer said in an updated release.

Carlisle Borough Police were called to a disturbance in the area of the 300 block of C Street at 1:59 p.m. on Jan. 13, Trooper Frazer explained.

When officers arrived and began to investigate, "an altercation took place between Officers and a suspect," as stated in the state police release. That's when an officer "discharged their firearm, striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Nathaniel was out on $20,000 in bail ahead of his February trial for a Sept. 3,2023 incident where he was left with two misdemeanors for simple assault, defiant trespass, and a summary charge for harassment - subject another to physical contact, court records detail.

He was a convcited felon for a robbery he community with a group when he was 19 in 2009, his first criminal docket shows. He served approximately five years in prison after pleaded gulity in 2010.

Nathaniel is survived by his twin brother, sister, and mom, according to his father obitiuary.

Additional information about Nathaniel was not immediately available.

PSP Troop H Major Case Team is leading the investigation into this deadly shooting.

This is a developing situation, so check back here for updates.

