'Invaluable' Volunteer Fire Chief Dies In Crash, Pennsylvania State Police Say

A volunteer firefighter and fire chief died in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday, according to Pennsylvania state police and his fire house.

State police were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Nov. 12 just before 4 p.m., according to a release by police.

Kerry L. Stoke, 33, of Loysville, was driving his 2007 Chevy Silverado southbound as the 2007 Yamaha VStar motorcycle was traveling northbound, with a 2008 Buick Enclave, operated by Michael L. Tuckey, 24, of Port Royal, following behind in the 7700 block of Veterans Way in Saville Township, police stated in the release.

As Stoke made a left turn onto Darlene Lane he crossed in front of the motorcycle's path before he was able to stop, according to the release.

The motorcyclist, Matthew E. Kell, 35, of Ickesburg, struck the passenger side of the truck, he was thrown from the motorcycle, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Tuckey struck the motorcycle as it slid into the southbound lane, according to the release.

Kell was a member of the Ickesburg Fire Department for 20 years.

He is survived by his family, friends and coworkers, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

