Breanna Black, 34 entered guilty pleas to "Criminal Homicide – Murder of the Third Degree and Persons Not to Possess a Firearm in front of the Honorable Jessica E. Brewbaker," on Dec. 8, the DA said. She was immediately sentenced to serve 30 to 60 years in a state correctional institution.

The charges stemmed from the shooting death of Beth Ann Schwartz, 48 of Shippensburg, around 8:39 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Beth was shot in the chest by a woman allegedly angry after not receiving "oxy" the shooter's girlfriend told police. Beth Ann Schwartz called 911 and told them that she had been shot by "Bree," after an alleged argument, according to the affidavit.

Police came to 111 South Prince Street, Shippensburg found Schwartz suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated her at the scene before she was taken to Chambersburg Hospital and then life-flighted to York Hospital where she died ten minutes after she arrived on Monday, April 10, 2023, according to the affidavit and the police release.

She was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m. and her death was certified by York County Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner, according to a release on Wednesday, April 12 by the coroner's office.

Her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner was a homicide, the coroner's office explained following the autopsy.

The night of the shooting the state police quickly identified Breanna Elizabeth Black as a suspect and interviewed her and her live-in girlfriend, Shelby Vanpelt, as detailed in the court documents.

The two women had gotten into an argument over Schwartz allegedly failing to deliver "oxy" to Black who was already intoxicated with alcohol and marijuana, Vanplet explained. The couple's home had marijuana, pills, and multiple firearms, the latter belonging to Vanplet that Black would "borrow" for protection, Vanplet told the police.

That evening, Black went to the parking with Vanplet's 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol and met with Schwartz and Vanplet heard the gunshot. When Black returned home and Vanpelt questioned her about it Black responded, "I just shot her," as stated in the affidavit.

Black put the gun on a desk and called her sister in Florida, and Vaplet heard her saying, "I don't know what I'm gonna do. I'm going to jail."

The DA said the following in the release on Dec. 8:

"During the sentencing proceedings, members of Beth’s family spoke about how vibrant Beth was in life and the profound impact her death has caused their family. They described Beth as the “fun aunt” who was full of life. They noted Beth was a fighter who even in her last moments helped achieve justice for herself by calling 911 and giving emergency and law enforcement personnel vital information about the shooting. The plea and sentencing proceedings took place on Beth’s birthday. In her statement to Judge Brewbaker, Beth’s sister noted that the justice achieved today was a birthday gift for Beth."

Schwartz was a Chambersburg native who attended Chambersburg Area Senior High School, according to her obituary and social media. She most recently worked as a Picker/Packer at the Office Depot warehouse in Newville.

Her mother has been posting about the shooting on Facebook calling Black "a sick individual."

Schwartz's friends describe her as a "beautiful crazy person but full of love," and another said she was like "big sister. She was so funny, crazy had the most awesome personality she was friendly and loving to everybody she will truly be missed," according to their Facebook posts about her sudden death.

She is survived by her two daughters, a granddaughter, mother, extended family, friends, and co-workers, according to her obituary.

This case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue. Charges were filed by Trooper Kaleb Reitz of the Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.

