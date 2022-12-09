16-Year-Old Football Player Shot Dead By His Home In Western Pennsylvania

A community is mourning the loss of a popular football player who was shot dead on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

16-year-old Amari Altomore of Monessen died at Allegheny General Hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

He left his home and was shot "in the upper abdomen," Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz told the press on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office detectives and Monessen police continue to investigate this deadly shooting. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

The Monessen City School District delayed classes for two hours the following morning, "to ensure our faculty and staff is prepared to deal with the event,” Superintendent Robert Motte said in a statement. “We have contacted the Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit for counseling and support services for our student body at the middle/high school.”

A letter was later sent to guardians so they could be made aware of the switch and the guidance department's number for grieving students.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other as they fondly remember their classmate,” Motte said.

Altomore was a junior and a "key player" on the school’s Greyhounds football team, according to his obituary.

"He loved his family, who meant the world to him. He was a jokester and funny beyond words. He loved playing video games and all types of music. But eating was his passion. He loved YouTube and his dogs, Marley, Raige and Meeko. Amari had a smile that was contagious, his personality was enduring and his love for his family and friends was endearing," his family writes in his obituary.

His community has been deeply shaken by this sudden loss launching a GoFundMe which raised $14,620, hosting a vigil, and taking to social media to share about its loss.

"A loving family lost a child way too young. A football team lost a teammate way too soon. A small town high school lost a student way too early. It is with a heavy heart that the City of Monessen, PA aches for the tragic and sudden loss of Amari Altomore. Please support this effort to have finances not be something the family needs to think about at this completely unimaginable time. The staff at Monessen City School District thank you directly for your support, and we thank you on behalf of the loved ones left behind! God Bless you all and hug your children tighter tonight and always" Matthew Strine wrote on the GoFundMe campaign page.

Others struggle to express all they are feeling but urge others to not resort to gun violence, like his coach Wade Brown posted.

His mother, Bethany Dyann Altomore, is beyond distraught writing about how Amari was her "whole world" going on to say, "The emptiness I feel inside is indescribable and I have to live with it for the rest of my time here."

He is survived by Bethany D. Altomore and Dwayne A. Hall (Raenetta Johnson-Hall), his siblings, Rayne Hall, Shyla’Rae Hall and Stefan Hall; step-siblings, Taya Tom, TaVaughn Tom and Mechi Cook; his grandmothers, Debby “NaNa” Altomore of Monessen, and Diane Holiday and husband Matthew of Hazelwood; four aunts, Mandy Altomore, Dayna (Jeff) Frolo, Stephanie Hall and Laura Hall; two uncles, Daniel (Holly) Altomore and Chris Hall; three very close cousins, Mariah Altomore- Ward, Jaden Altomore and Gage Altomore; one nephew; his teammates, friends, and classmates, according to his obituary.

His funeral was held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, with Pastor Karl Jackson eulogizing. The interment will be private. "Repast will be at the Monessen Social Hall immediately following service," as stated in his obituary.

Daily Voice has reached out to his mother to share our condolences.

