Woman Stabbed In Neck At Central PA Hotel: Police

Daily Voice
Jonah Raheem Williamson
Jonah Raheem Williamson Photo Credit: West Shore Area Regional police

A woman was stabbed in the neck and arm at a central Pennsylvania hotel, according to police.

West Shore Area Regional police were called to a reported stabbing at the Rodeway Inn at 860 North Front Street, Wormleysburg on Dec. 17 around 11:45 p.m., according to a release by police on Monday.

Upon arrival police found the stabbed woman who was transported to a local hospital and expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

An investigation revealed Jonah Raheem Williamson, 40, Harrisburg, “was responsible for the stabbing,” police stated in the release.

Williamson has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

  • F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide
  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon
  • F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Williamson has been held in the Cumberland County Prison after he was denied bail as he is “flight risk; protection of the victim,” as stated in his most recent court docket.

Williamson was previously charged with simple assault in October and was released on $10,000 only to have the criminal complaint withdrawn four days later.

His formal arraignment has been scheduled for March 14 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.

