Woman DUI Slams Car In Central PA Home, Fleeing From Police

A woman who was driving under the influence drove in an occupied home and then attempted to flee the scene, according to a release by Middlesex Township police.

The police were called to the 3760 block of Spring Road on Saturday around 2 p.m., according to a release by police.

Misty Lynn Perkins, 38, was found nearby the crash and arrested by police.

She was charged with, "striking the occupied structure and fleeing the scene along with other traffic violations," as stated in the release.

Additional details were not released and her court docket has yet to be filed as of Monday afternoon.

