Winning $1 Million PA Lottery Scratch Off Sold In Cumberland County

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Cumberland County this week.

A jackpot-winning Merry and Bright scratch-off game was sold at Smoker’s Express on North Enola Road in Enola, state lottery officials said Friday.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Merry and Bright is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

