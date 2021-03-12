Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Winning $1 Million PA Lottery Scratch Off Sold In Cumberland County

Nicole Acosta
Smoker’s Express located at 457 North Enola Road in Enola
Smoker’s Express located at 457 North Enola Road in Enola Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Cumberland County this week.

A jackpot-winning Merry and Bright scratch-off game was sold at Smoker’s Express on North Enola Road in Enola, state lottery officials said Friday.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Merry and Bright is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. 

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

