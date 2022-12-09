Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
Cumberland Daily Voice

These Pennsylvania Colleges Ranked Among Best In America

Jillian Pikora
Penn State
Penn State Photo Credit: Facebook/Penn State

Pennsylvania boasts the fifth-largest city in the US and is third for the most four-year, degree-granting schools— with over 150 schools, an astounding 99 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges

The University of Pennsylvania was the highest ranking placing seventh overall, tieing with John Hopkins University in Baltimore. 

Here are the top ten best colleges in Pennsylvania among the top 250 in the country:

  • University of Pennsylvania
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Lehigh University
  • Villanova University
  • University of Pittsburgh
  • The Pennsylvania State University
  • Drexel University
  • Temple University
  • Thomas Jefferson University

US News uses a 17-point methodology to rank the schools. You can read more about it here. 

