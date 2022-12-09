These Pennsylvania Colleges Ranked Among Best In America

Pennsylvania boasts the fifth-largest city in the US and is third for the most four-year, degree-granting schools— with over 150 schools, an astounding 99 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.

The University of Pennsylvania was the highest ranking placing seventh overall, tieing with John Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Here are the top ten best colleges in Pennsylvania among the top 250 in the country:

University of Pennsylvania

Carnegie Mellon University

Lehigh University

Villanova University

University of Pittsburgh

The Pennsylvania State University

Drexel University

Temple University

Thomas Jefferson University

US News uses a 17-point methodology to rank the schools. You can read more about it here.

