Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
News

'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
A Tiger shark. A Tiger shark.
A Tiger shark. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Albert kok
Karen Sites was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and received hundreds of stitches, CNN Newsource reports.
Karen Sites was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and received hundreds of stitches, CNN Newsource reports. Video Credit: KENS 5: Your San Antonio News Source

A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets.

Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource. 

“I couldn’t even see the shark coming up; it jumped up,” Brian Sites said. “I saw the movement of its tail and then it went back into the water.”

Karren Sites was badly bitten on her right arm, requiring surgery and over 100 stitches, Fox23 reports. 

She does not plan to lets this attack deter her from getting back in the water – she just needs to heal and get the all-clear from her doctors, she explained to CNN Newsource.

Her grandson isn't so ready to make a splash, "I'll sit on the sand, but I ain't going in the water."

The Myrtle Beach Police Department told WPDE that Sites was just one of two people who were bitten by sharks on Monday within blocks of each other. 

"Precautions swimmers can take include avoiding going in the ocean around dawn or dusk when sharks come closer to the shore to feed, leaving the water when schools of fish can be seen near the surf and staying away from places where people may be using bait to fish," experts said to the Associated Press. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.