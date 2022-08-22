'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports

A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets.

Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.

“I couldn’t even see the shark coming up; it jumped up,” Brian Sites said. “I saw the movement of its tail and then it went back into the water.”

Karren Sites was badly bitten on her right arm, requiring surgery and over 100 stitches, Fox23 reports.

She does not plan to lets this attack deter her from getting back in the water – she just needs to heal and get the all-clear from her doctors, she explained to CNN Newsource.

Her grandson isn't so ready to make a splash, "I'll sit on the sand, but I ain't going in the water."

The Myrtle Beach Police Department told WPDE that Sites was just one of two people who were bitten by sharks on Monday within blocks of each other.

"Precautions swimmers can take include avoiding going in the ocean around dawn or dusk when sharks come closer to the shore to feed, leaving the water when schools of fish can be seen near the surf and staying away from places where people may be using bait to fish," experts said to the Associated Press.

