Teen Killed In Crash Into Tractor-Trailer, Stone Wall On RT 11: PA State Police

An 18-year-old from Newville has died in a crash after he hit a tractor-trailer and was pinned between it and a stone wall, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Noah J. Blessing was driving his 1995 Dodge Stratus on Ritner Highway/Route11 near Stoughstown Road on Mar. 24, according to a release by state police investigator Wesley Smith.

At the same time, Marvin H. Shoemaker, 66, was traveling in his 2015 International Harvest heading east along the road near the 2100 block in South Newton Township at 11:52 a.m., the release shows.

Blessing failed to yield to the tractor-trailer at the intersection, and despite Shoemaker slamming on his brakes— he ended up hitting the front driver's side of Blessing's car, according to Smith’s investigation.

Blessing’s car spun out as Shoemaker veered into a stone wall on the side of the road— but Blessing’s dodge became attached to the tractor-trailer— ending up wedged between it and a stone wall, Smith’s report details.

Blessing died at the scene, but Shoemaker was uninjured the release shows.

State police continue to investigate this incident.

Blessing's official cause and manner of death have not been released.

