Teen Girl Needs Formula, PA Mom Explains On TODAY Show

Jillian Pikora
A baby drinking formula from a bottle. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tung256

Amid the recent baby formula shortage, parents are speaking out about children and adults who require the food to live, according to a report by the TODAY show.

Pennsylvania parents Devon McCollum and Natasha Hall spoke to the outlet about their 13-year-old daughter, who has a condition where benign tumors grow throughout her body — including her brain, which has caused her to develop epilepsy. 

The Enola- based couple helps their daughter manage her condition with a strict keto diet relying on formula, the outlet reports. 

People who use formula usually are advised to use one specific brand in a certain amount, and that is no different for Charlotte.

Luckily, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia transitioned her to a new formula, but Hall warningly told the outlet — everyone suddenly swapping to a certain brand also "puts such a strain on the company to try and produce now suddenly for everybody,” Hall said. “As a result, we didn’t get a formula delivery for a month.”

Click here to read more from the TODAY show.

