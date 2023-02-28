Son Kidnapped, Mom Bound By Burglars In PA Home: Police Say

A mom and son were held hostage and the son was kidnapped from their home early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

A 39-year-old mom called the police to her home in Stockton Ridge, a gated community after the two burglars fled around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Cranberry Township Police stated in a release later that morning.

The woman told officers that "two men entered her home with weapons, bound her and her 17 yr. old son, and ransacked the home. The intruders left the residence, taking the 17 yr. old boy with them at gunpoint."

The men then told her car, "only to abandon it a short distance away from the home where it is believed another vehicle was waiting," the police detail in the release.

"A BOLO was sent to neighboring counties through county dispatch, alerting police agencies of the kidnapping," the police say.

Beaver County 911 received a call from the 17-year-old victim who was at a convenience store in Rochester, PA, around 5 a.m.

"He has been reunited with his mother," the police say.

Cranberry Township Police Investigators continue to investigate this matter and will release additional details as they become available. "Information gathered up to this point, leads investigators to believe that the robbery and abduction was not random and this family was targeted for reasons unknown at this time," the police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranberry Township Police at 724-776-5180 ext. 5.

