'Sexually Violent Predator' Moves To Central PA Neighborhood, Police Say

A man police call a "sexually violent predator" and a convicted child rapist has moved to a new neighborhood in central Pennsylvania, according to West Shore Regional Police.

Kyle Robert Schreffler, 35, who previously lived in Highspire, has recently moved to an apartment in the 900 Block of Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne Borough, according to Pennsylvania's Sexual Offender Registry.

His change of residents has been publicly announced per Megan's Law on Sexually Violent Predators.

He is not wanted by the police and has been cooperative with West Shore Regional Police.

Schreffler was originally charged with the following according to court dockets:

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With a Child (3 Counts; 1 was later withdrawn)

F3 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age (2 Counts; 1 was later withdrawn)

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 26, 2013. The details of the incident are not readily available.

For those charges he pleaded No Contest and was sentenced to serve 102-144 months in confinement, including time served, starting Jan. 23, 2015. Request for Special Probation or Parole with Supervision was made on March 2, 2015. The case was marked closed on July 9, 2021, as stated on the most recent court documents.

He is currently registered as a sexual offender for the Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse charge.

He will remain on the sexual offender registry for 10 years following the sentencing.

Residents are advised by police that this public information is intended for community safety purposes only and Schreffler’s past offenses, “should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Any resident with questions, can contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.

