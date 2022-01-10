Second Generation PA State Trooper Arrested Over Off-Duty Altercation

A Pennsylvania state trooper has been arrested and charged after an off-duty fight on Saturday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Trooper Scott Myers, 34, of Summerhill, was arrested following the off-duty physical altercation at a residence in Summerhill Township, Cambria County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8, according to the release.

The alternation was between him and another man, but the details of the incident and information regarding the other man’s condition has not been released.

Myers has been charged with the following, according to a release by police and court documents:

M2 Simple Assault

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

He was held in Cambria County prison in lieu of $30,000 in bail, according to the release and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Rick W. Varner on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m., according to his court docket.

Myers graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class and enlisted with the state police in June 2008, according to police.

Myer’s worked a shift together with his father Cpl. Myers shortly before his retirement on Mar. 19, as Daily American reported.

He was working on the criminal investigation unit of Troop A, Ebensburg, prior to his termination, according to state police.

Trooper Myers has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him, as stated in the release.

