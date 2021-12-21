School Closes, 3,400 Residents In Cumberland County Lose Power

Thousands of residences in Cumberland County are without electricity on Tuesday, according to a MetEd outage map.

Approximately 3,400 customers have reported outages in Dickinson, Monroe, South Middleton and Upper Allen townships as of 10 a.m., according to the map.

Cumberland Valley’s Monroe Elementary School has closed and will conduct closes remotely due to the outage, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

Nearly 20% of the company's outages in Pennsylvania on Tuesday are in Cumberland County, according to the map.

The cause of the issue is listed as equipment damage but further details were not immediately available when Daily Voice reached out to MetEd on Tuesday morning.

The MetEd website shows that power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

If you are experiencing a power outage, details on how customers can report an outage are available on MetEd's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.