School Board Refused To Nix Gun Raffle Tickets Being Sold By PA High School Football Players

Update: Cedar Cliff High School officials claimed they had no authority over the booster club's activities but School board policy 915 says: “Booster organization fundraising activities shall be requested in writing and approved by the Athletic Director and building principal, and conform with District guidelines," as PennLive first reported.

Original: Forget about candy bars, magazines or popcorn, one school has a whole new plan to offset the costs of sports programs, raffle off guns.

Families of football players at Cedar Cliff High School are raffling off 10 prizes, five of which are guns, according to PennLive.

It is a move that is completely out of touch with nationwide movements to do anything possible to keep guns out reach of child to prevent school shootings and suicide.

The school has had multiple incidents of toy guns on school grounds and a student threatened to "shoot up the school," in 2018 as report by WGAL News 8 at the time.

The firearms the football families offering in the fundraiser are as follows:

Gen 5 9-millimeter Glock 19

9-millimeter Springfield Hellcat

9-millimeter Smith and Wesson 2.0 Pro Series

12-gauge semi-automatic Radical MKX-3

.30-06 Savage Axis 2 Overwatch

The high school football program needs to raise approximately $50,000 a year.

In previous years the school raffled off gift cards and meat.

The exact reason guns were chosen to be raffled off at the Cumberland County school is unclear.

The raffle was announced during National Suicide Prevention Week.

Tickets were distributed to football players Sept. 9.

Winners were scheduled to be announced Oct. 29 during halftime of the Cedar Cliff-Mifflin County game.

School property will not be used to announce the raffle winners, according to the school district.

Anyone who wins but decides against accepting the gun, will receive $200, according to an email sent to families by the booster club.

