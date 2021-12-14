Rabid Fox Warning Issued In Cumberland County By PA Game Commission

Multiple incidents involving a possibly rabid fox has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to release a warning about a fox in Hampden Township, Cumberland County.

The warning comes after three separate attacks by a fox within a 24-hour period, starting on Dec. 10, according to a release by the commission.

One person was bitten and three dogs were attacked by a fox in incidents, according to the release.

All of the incidents occurred within 0.4 miles of each other in the Mechanicsburg area, according to the release.

Common misconceptions are that it is unusual to see a fox during the day, or uncommon to see a fox take interest in humans or other animals from a distance-- all of which are fallacies. Instead, officials advise the public to keep an eye out for the following abnormal behavior:

Aggressive actions for no apparent reasons (acting out without being threatened)

Lethargic and very tame movements

Staggering or circling in one area

Partial paralysis or uncontrollable salivation

Do not approach any animal you observe behaving in those ways.

Pet owners are to keep their dogs in a fenced-in area, observe your area prior to letting your dogs outside, and keep dogs on a lease.

The public is urged to call the Game Commission's Southcentral Regional Office at (814) 643-1831 if they see a fox on their property behaving abnormally.

