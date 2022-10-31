Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job.

The unnamed trooper had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.

While on the scene, a passing car struck the trooper. They were Med'Evaced to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, as detailed in the release.

The trooper is in stable condition at the time of publishing.

The striking vehicle did stop and stay on the scene, according to the release.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating.

