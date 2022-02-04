Pennsylvania Man Arrested For Raping Child Under 13 Years Old: Police

A central Pennsylvania man was arrested on an warrant for raping a child on Thursday, according to a release by police.

Raymond Douglas Nattress, 43, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested on a warrant issued on Monday for multiple instances of sexual assaulting a child under the age of 13 starting on Mar. 1, 2020, according to police and court documents.

The warrant and subsequent arrest comes after many months of investigation by Lower Allen Township police which began in April 2021, according to the release.

Nattress has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age (2 Counts)

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old

F2 Sexual Assault

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

M1 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

He has been held in Cumberland County prison in lieu of $75,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on Feb. 16 at 1:45 p.m., according to his docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.