PA Woman Who Drove Over Fiance Accused Of Attempted Homicide

A 44-year-old Pennsylvania woman is accused of running over her fiance after an argument, according to a release by police.

Pittsburgh Police were called to crash into a fence in the 100 block of Knox Avenue for on Friday, March 25 around 11:45 p.m., police say.

When officers arrived, Tina McAfee was standing next to a wrecked vehicle, according to the release.

During the investigation, the man— later identified as her fiance, as reported by multiple media outlets, was found injured on Grape Street, police say.

The man received care inside a nearby home while explaining to officials that his fiance had "struck" him with the car following an argument, according to the police. He was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

McAfee has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt- Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, and Reckless Driving, according to police and court records.

She has been held in the Allegheny County Jail after being denied bail and her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark on Apr. 7 around 2:30 p.m., court records show.

