PA Woman Had Child Feign Symptoms So Severe They Required Surgery: Police

A central Pennsylvania caregiver has been accused of making a child so ill they required surgery in a possible case of Munchausen's by Proxy, according to a release by police.

Christine Marie Maxwell, 48, of the 900 block of Maplewood Lane, Enola, allegedly "fabricated symptoms and illnesses (in a child) which required the juvenile to undergo many medical procedures and tests that were unnecessary," as stated in a release by East Pennsboro Township police on Tuesday.

Police opened an investigation into Maxwell following an alert of "a caregiver being suspected of child abuse due to Munchausen's by Proxy," on Sept. 25, 2019, at 4 p.m., police stated in the release.

With the help of medical professionals, the police investigation determined that the illness the child had was fabricated, and all the tests and procedures the child endured were unnecessary, according to the release.

Maxwell was charged and arrested on Nov. 16 with the following, according to her court docket:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or older

M1 Simple Assault

F3 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits

F3 Theft By Decep-False Impression

She has been held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $20,000 in bail which was set on Dec. 7, as stated on her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m., according to court documents.

