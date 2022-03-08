PA Teen Grabs Trampoline To Save Neighbors, Dogs From Apartment Fire

A 17-year-old's quick thinking saved his neighbors and their dogs during an apartment fire in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 2, authorities say.

Falcon O'Regan grabbed a trampoline when he saw his neighbors were stuck on the upper floors of their apartment building.

The fire had broken out in the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville around 12:52 a.m., according to area fire officials.

The initial calls stated that people were trapped but the first crew to arrive, a Medic team, saw people jumping from the windows, according to a release by Bentleyville Fire-Rescue.

"With quick action by the Medics and bystanders, a trampoline was used to aid those individuals trapped," the fire company says.

O'Regan and his neighbor Robert, "had to move the trampoline from across the side of the house to the three bedrooms over on the last part of the house because they would have got hurt," he told ABC 6.

The dogs were tossed down to the trampoline first then the neighbors, the outlet reports.

The three people taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, reports WPXI.

12 adults and six children were displaced by the fire, according to the Red Cross.

O'Regan's own family is among the displaced, which is why he started a GoFundMe campaign to help his family restart.

"In the fire we lost everything we had, and we would really appreciate the help in restarting," he writes.

The campaign has raised $4,325 of a $10,000 goal from 63 donors as of Wednesday afternoon.

